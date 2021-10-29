No Script

Lebanon Records 663 COVID-19 Cases, Eight Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time 36 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 663 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

All the reported cases were found locally, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 639,995 cases and 8,480 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 290 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 152 are in intensive care, with 41 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,423 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,831,102 or 33.6 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,506 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,613,727 people, or 29.6 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

