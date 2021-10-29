No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Europe
  4. More from Europe

Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland amid Heavy Rain, Flooding

Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland amid Heavy Rain, Flooding
folder_openEurope... access_time 42 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Two bridges have been washed away, in Dumfries and Galloway, amid heavy rain and flooding in Scotland, according to the Daily Mail.

The two footbridges, the Cuthbertson Bridge and the Diamond Jubilee Bridge, were swept away after the River Annan water level rose dramatically.

According to the police in Dumfries and Galloway, the flooding ranked among the worst the region had experienced in several years.

Weather conditions have led to the closure of schools and thwarted travel plans in the south and west of Scotland.

Rain is expected to continue on Friday, but should ease slightly in the northwest.

scotland UnitedKingdom

Comments

  1. Related News
Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland amid Heavy Rain, Flooding

Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland amid Heavy Rain, Flooding

42 minutes ago
Professor Blasts Sweden’s ’Deliberate Spread’ of COVID-19

Professor Blasts Sweden’s ’Deliberate Spread’ of COVID-19

55 minutes ago
Danish PM Faces Impeachment over Slaughter of 15 Mln Mink

Danish PM Faces Impeachment over Slaughter of 15 Mln Mink

one day ago
US, Turkey Discuss Military Issues to Resolve Disagreements

US, Turkey Discuss Military Issues to Resolve Disagreements

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 29-10-2021 Hour: 02:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot