Two Footbridges Swept Away in Scotland amid Heavy Rain, Flooding
By Staff, Agencies
Two bridges have been washed away, in Dumfries and Galloway, amid heavy rain and flooding in Scotland, according to the Daily Mail.
The two footbridges, the Cuthbertson Bridge and the Diamond Jubilee Bridge, were swept away after the River Annan water level rose dramatically.
According to the police in Dumfries and Galloway, the flooding ranked among the worst the region had experienced in several years.
Weather conditions have led to the closure of schools and thwarted travel plans in the south and west of Scotland.
Rain is expected to continue on Friday, but should ease slightly in the northwest.
