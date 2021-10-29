UN Video Shows CGI Dinosaur Warning World Leaders about Climate Change

By Staff, Agencies

The UN Development Program released a video on Wednesday featuring a CGI dinosaur addressing the UN to warn world leaders about fossil fuel subsidiaries. The dinosaur, voiced by actor Jack Black, encourages the leaders to spend the money on other pursuits, such as fighting poverty around the world.

"So here's my wild idea," the dinosaur says in the video. "Don't choose extinction. Save your species before it's too late! It's time for you humans to stop making excuses and start making changes."

Black voices the dinosaur in the English version of the video.

The video has been translated into several languages and features global celebrities voicing the character, including actors Eiza Gonzalez in Spanish, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Danish, and Aissa Maiga in French.

The end of the video directs viewers to the website "dontchooseextinction", which says governments are spending $420 million supporting fossil fuels. The website states that doing so is creating human-made climate change and is "turning the world into a horrible place to live."

The website also includes a page titled "The Excuses."

This page features almost 20 excuses that viewers would have in not objecting to phasing out fossil fuels, such as "we need fossil fuels for our economy," "I'm just a kid, no one will listen to me," and "I don't want to give up holidays or my car." Clicking each excuse directs viewers to a rebuttal and an argument for why they should stop supporting fossil fuels.