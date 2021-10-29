Nujaba Chief: Iraqis to Regain Sovereignty from US Occupation Only Through Gun Barrels

By Staff, Agencies

The Iraqi people’s objective of regaining their sovereignty from the US occupation will be reached only through gun barrels, said Iraqi resistance group Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Secretary General Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi.

“The Iraqi nation’s decision to restore their sovereignty will be implemented only through the barrels of a gun whose roaring sound will save Iraq from the clutches of the occupier,” al-Kaabi said in a statement published via his Twitter account.

The Iraqi resistance commander also noted that the occupiers have looted Iraq’s resources and blatantly interfered in the country’s affairs to foment unrest.

Condemning the continued US occupation of Iraq, he stressed that despite the Iraqi government’s declaration of a deadline for American forces to leave Iraq in late December of the current year, nothing has happened toward that end.

Back in July, US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi declared that the US mission in Iraq will transition from combat to “advisory” role by the end of the year.

“The delegations decided, following recent technical talks, that the security relationship will fully transition to a training, advising, assisting, and intelligence-sharing role, and that there will be no US forces with a combat role in Iraq by December 31, 2021,” Baghdad and Washington said in a joint statement on July 26.

The agreement, which has effectively given a mere new name to the US military occupation in Iraq, has enraged Iraqi resistance groups, which have played a significant role in defeating Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] in Iraq in 2017.

“The evil US government, through its bullying, arrogance, and disrespect, continues to oppose the decision of the Iraqi people, and demonstrations by millions of [Iraqi] people [are] to expel all foreign forces from the country,” al-Kaabi said.

“The information we receive shows us that the occupying forces have changed some of their illegal routes to enter Iraq," he said, explaining that they enter Iraq en masse through airliners from Egypt.

The Nujaba SG also said some of the US’ defeated forces in Afghanistan have been already transferred to Iraq.

“This means that the political negotiations with the evil United States have once again proved to be a failure,” he added.

Iraqi resistance groups have persistently demanded the withdrawal of all American forces from the Arab country over their destabilizing activities.

The demand is in line with a law adopted by the parliament in January 2020 in the aftermath of the US military’s assassination of two key commanders of the fight against Daesh, namely Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in Baghdad on January 3 of that year.