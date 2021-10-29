Translated by Al-Ahed Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah praises the honorable stance taken by Lebanon’s Minister of Information in defense of the oppressed people of Yemen.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah praises the brave and honorable stance taken by His Excellency the Minister of Information, Mr. George Kurdahi, as a media persona and from an ethical and patriotic position in defense of the oppressed people of Yemen; as well as his depiction of the aggression as it actually is: an aggression that led to bloodshed, the murder of hundreds of thousands and besieged its population at the risk of hunger and disease.

Hezbollah also denounces the unjust campaign led by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates [UAE] and the Gulf Cooperation Council [GCC] against him [Kordahi], and considers it an aggression on Lebanon's sovereignty and the freedom of its citizens to express their opinions and stances without fear or threat, and an unacceptable blackmail that undermines the dignity of every Lebanese.

While we firmly reject any call to dismiss the minister or compel him to resign, we consider these calls a blatant aggression on Lebanon, its dignity and sovereignty.

Hezbollah denounces the stances of some hack and tractable Lebanese politicians, as well as some of the Lebanese media outlets that participated in this paid campaign. Hezbollah considers this an outright insult to the entire Lebanese media, a great moral downfall and an insult to Lebanon, the Lebanese and their sovereignty and national dignity.