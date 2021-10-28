No Script

Hezbollah Slams the Saudi Decision against Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah denounces the Saudi decision against ‘Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association’ and labels it as an aggression against Lebanon and a blatant violation of the Lebanese internal affairs, in addition to being an obedient submission to the US administration and a desperate service for the Zionist enemy’s goals.

Hezbollah emphasizes that this rejected decision doesn’t affect the work of this humanitarian association, which is dedicated to serve the poor, needy, and low-income people, as well as all Lebanese people.

