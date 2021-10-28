No Script

Lebanon Records 751 COVID-19 Cases, Seven Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 778 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the reported cases, 27 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 639,332 cases and 8,472 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 290 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 155 are in intensive care, with 39 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,048 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,824,679 or 33.5 percent of the eligible population, as well as 10,011 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,603,221 people, or 29.4 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

