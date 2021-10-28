No Script

Yemeni Resistance Liberates Al-Juba, Jabal Murad Districts in Marib – Spokesman

folder_openYemen access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced in a statement that the Yemeni forces had liberated the districts of al-Juba and Jabal Murad in Marib as part of the second stage of Operation 'Spring of Victory'.

The operation has inflicted heavy losses upon the Saudi-backed mercenaries, Saree added.

Additionally, the Yemeni Armed Forces highly appreciated the tribes of Marib Province and their contribution to the success of the operation.

The Armed Forces assured the civilians in Marib City that they will work to secure them and their properties as part of their responsibilities for the future phase.

Saree further hailed all the free people in dear Yemen who are at full preparedness to liberate the rest of Yemeni land until achieving freedom and independence.

yemen ansarullah SaudiArabia SaudiWarOnYemen 6YearsOfWarOnYemen

