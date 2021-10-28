- Home
Hezbollah Slams Wahhabi Daesh’s Terrorist Attack in Diyala, Says Iraq Has Long History in Combatting Terrorism
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:
Hezbollah denounces the terrorist attack by terrorist Wahhabi Daesh organization that targeted the al-Rashad village in the Meqdadiya District in Iraq’s Diyala Province, which has left dozens martyred and injured.
Such treacherous attack uncovers that Daesh still represents one of the biggest dangers aiming at Iraq and its national unity, and that the countries sponsoring and supporting it keep to harm Iraq’s security and stability.
As Hezbollah stands in solidarity with the dear Iraqi people, it finds that this condemned crime requires Iraqi unity and harmony, in addition to making all possible efforts to chase the remnants of this criminal organization, eradicate it, and get the Iraqi people rid of its evilness.
Hezbollah also finds that the Iraqi people, which has a long history in combatting terrorism with its national army, Popular Mobilization Units [Hashd al-Shaabi], and Resistance factions, is capable of accomplishing this mission and protecting Iraq from the imminent dangers it is exposed to.
As Hezbollah extends the warmest condolences to the dear and oppressed Iraqi people, and the religious, official, and political leaderships, it prays that Allah lays His mercy upon the martyrs, blesses those wounded with health, and brings safety and prosperity to dear Iraq.
