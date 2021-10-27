No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Asia-Pacific...

Report: Iran Ready for Direct Talks with European Trio in Nuke Deal

Report: Iran Ready for Direct Talks with European Trio in Nuke Deal
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Press TV

Iran has officially announced its readiness for talks with the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal in Tehran or in the trio’s respective capitals, contrary to certain US media claims, Press TV reported.

Speaking to Press TV, a source familiar with top Iranian nuclear negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani’s diplomatic efforts in Brussels, Belgium, rejected the US media claims that Iran had responded negatively to a meeting with representatives of the European trio — France, Britain, and Germany.

According to the source, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, Iran has formally voiced preparedness for direct talks with the three European parties to the nuclear deal, named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA].

Iran, the source added, invited the three states for visits to Tehran or offered trips to the trio’s respective capitals for such talks, but it has received no response so far.

Iran france germany JCPOA UnitedKingdom IranNuclearDeal

Comments

  1. Related News
Report: Iran Ready for Direct Talks with European Trio in Nuke Deal

Report: Iran Ready for Direct Talks with European Trio in Nuke Deal

one hour ago
Iranian Official: Human Rights Used As Political Instrument against Iran

Iranian Official: Human Rights Used As Political Instrument against Iran

one day ago
Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis

Raisi: Iran Committed To Obligations; US, EU Face Decision-making Crisis

2 days ago
‘Israel’ Would Better Focus on How to Repair Damages to Be Caused by Iran’s ‘Shocking’ Response - Shamkhani

‘Israel’ Would Better Focus on How to Repair Damages to Be Caused by Iran’s ‘Shocking’ Response - Shamkhani

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 27-10-2021 Hour: 01:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot