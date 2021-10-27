No Script

Syria Voiced Readiness to Cooperate With Lebanon in Transit through Its Territory – Lebanese Minister

Syria Voiced Readiness to Cooperate With Lebanon in Transit through Its Territory – Lebanese Minister
folder_openLebanon access_time 14 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Syria expressed its readiness to fully cooperate in the issue of transit through its territory, Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh confirmed.

The Lebanese minister said that communication and coordination between the two brotherly countries is necessary to address issues of mutual concern.

A number of meetings were held with the Syrian side on the issue of transit through Syrian territory, where the Syrian side expressed its full cooperation, Hamieh said in a statement.

He added that the technical conditions are being discussed currently to determine the appropriate frameworks and find common grounds for the benefit of the two countries.

Syria Lebanon

