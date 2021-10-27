100 Turkish Trucks Loaded with Military Equipment Enter Syria’s Idlib

By Staff, Agencies

Turkey has dispatched truckloads of military and logistical equipment to northern Syria, only a day after hundreds of Syrians staged a demonstration to denounce the presence of Turkish occupation forces in their country.

The al-Mayadeen television news network reported that a convoy of 100 trucks, carrying battle tanks and artillery batteries, entered Syrian territories late on Tuesday, and headed towards Jabal al-Zawiya area in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

Idlib is the last major stronghold of foreign-backed terrorists, especially Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham [HTS] militant group, fighting against the legitimate government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The HTS is a coalition of different factions of al-Qaeda-linked terror outfits largely composed of Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front.

Moreover, Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing local sources, reported that dozens of Turkish military trucks loaded with various ammunition and logistical supplies as well as armored personnel carriers entered Syrian territories on Tuesday.

The sources added that the convoy later headed toward positions held by Turkish-backed militants in the city of Ras al-Ayn.

They noted that a large number of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles flew overhead as military and logistical equipment were brought into Syria.

On Monday, residents of Kafr Naya town, north of Syria’s northwestern city of Aleppo, expressed strong resentment over deployment of Turkish troops and their allied Takfiri militants to their area during a large rally.

The participants waved national Syrian flags and condemned Turkish soldiers and their allies over attacks against residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

They urged respect for Syria’s territorial integrity, stressing the need to confront attempts aimed at occupation and disintegration of Syrian territories.

The demonstrators said they were confident about Syrian government forces’ determination to stand up to any act of aggression and their heroism to liberate every inch of the occupied Syrian soil.

Turkey has deployed forces in Syria in violation of the Arab country's territorial integrity.

Ankara-backed militants were deployed to northeastern Syria in October 2019 after Turkish military forces launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units [YPG] away from border areas.

Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party [PKK], which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

Turkey has played a major role in supporting terrorists in Syria ever since a major foreign-backed insurgency overtook the country more than ten years ago.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials have said the Damascus government will respond through all legitimate means available to the ongoing ground offensive by Turkish forces and allied Takfiri militants in the northern part of the war-battered Arab country.