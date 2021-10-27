- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Records 527 Coronavirus Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 527 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
Of the reported cases, 27 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 638,581 cases and 8,465 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 290 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 152 are in intensive care, with 38 people on ventilators.
Meanwhile, a total of 2,381,550 doses of a vaccine were administered or 52 percent of the eligible population.
Comments
- Related News