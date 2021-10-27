- Home
Daesh Massacres 13 Civilians in Eastern Iraq
By Staff, Agencies
Iraqi sources reported that Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists attacked the village of Al-Rashad in the city of Miqdadiyah, killing and wounding more than 20 people.
A security source reported a severe attack by Daesh in Diyala province in eastern Iraq.
The source initially told Shafaq News Agency that a group of Daesh elements attacked the village of Al-Rashad in the city of Miqdadiyah, killing five civilians and wounding 20 others.
Iraqi security forces rushed to the scene and launched a search campaign in the area, looking for the attackers, the source said.
Meanwhile, the Saberin News reported that 13 people lost their lives and 10 were injured during the attack.
During the past months, Daesh terrorists have intensified their attacks on Iraqi security forces in the provinces the militants previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.
