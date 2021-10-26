- Home
Lebanon Records 235 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 778 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.
Of the reported cases, 7 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 638,054 cases and 8,459 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
