Lebanon Records 235 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 778 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the reported cases, 7 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 638,054 cases and 8,459 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

