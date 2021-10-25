- Home
Lebanon Records 507 COVID-19 Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 507 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Sunday.
Of the reported cases, none were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 637,819 cases and 8,453 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 409 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,839,082 or 33.7 percent of the eligible population, as well as 347 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,583,132 people, or 29 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.
