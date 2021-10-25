Yemeni Resistance Liberates Large Swathes from Saudi-backed Mercenaries, Will Free Marib Soon

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree said the country's military and allied fighters from the Popular Committees have liberated as much as 3,200 square kilometers of land in the two key provinces of Marib and Shabwah during their latest operation, promising to fully free the strategically important city of Marib from the Saudi occupiers and their mercenaries.

Saree made the remarks on Sunday, during which he provided full details of the operation codenamed Rabi Al Naser [Spring of Victory], along with video demonstration, emphasizing that the operation has reached all its pre-designated goals in the two important provinces.

He said the air force had carried out more than 278 operations, including 161 in the occupied territories and 117 in the depth of Saudi territory.

Saree further underscored that the missile unit of Yemen's armed forces has also carried out 130 operations, 35 of which took place on the Saudi soil, and that the air defense had shot down four spy drones and conducted 296 successful operations to repel airstrikes.

The Yemeni spokesman added that the operation continued despite 705 airstrikes conducted by the enemy. He said the cities of Asilan, Baihan and Ein in Shabwa and the cities of Harib and al-Abadiyah and parts of the two cities of Jabal Murad and al-Juba were liberated in Marib.

Saree added that the scale of the attacks had caught the Saudi side by surprise, saying 550 Saudi-backed fighters were killed and over 1,200 were injured while 90 were also detained. The spokesman said leaders of the Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorist groups were among those killed.

In the operation, Saree noted, 16 armored vehicles and personnel carriers and 180 types of the enemy’s weapons were destroyed. He also announced the destruction of five weapons depots and the capture of dozens of enemy vehicles.

The Yemeni army forces on Friday established full control over the strategic region of Naja in Marib, south of the provincial capital.

They took control of Naja following fierce clashes with Saudi-sponsored militants loyal to former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the Hadi government back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead, and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases. Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.