Senior Al-Qaeda Commander in Syria Killed
Syria access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
The US occupation forces in Syria claimed to have killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar in a drone strike on Friday, according to a US Central Command spokesman.
"The removal of this al Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians," US Army Major John Rigsbee said in a written statement.
