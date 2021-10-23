No Script

Algerian Delegation Rejects Sitting Behind ‘Israelis’ at a European Conference in Greece

Algerian Delegation Rejects Sitting Behind 'Israelis' at a European Conference in Greece
2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Algerian National Assembly delegation participating in the European Conference of Parliament Speakers in the Greek capital, Athens, refused to sit behind the ‘Israeli’ occupation delegation, the state-run news agency reported.

The agency also noted that the delegation demanded to change its seats, which were already set for it, after refusing to sit behind a Zionist delegation.

The Algerian parliamentary delegation, representing the National Assembly, is participating in the work of the European Conference of Speakers of Parliament, organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The delegation, the agency said, consists of the head of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, Rachid Ashour [head of the delegation], and Malik Khidiri as a member.

According to the same source, more than 34 parliament speakers and 300 participants from 47 countries, members of the Council of Europe, as well as observer members, and partner and invited countries from both shores of the Mediterranean, will participate in the conference.

