No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah to Give Speech during Hezbollah’s Festival on Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] Birth Anniversary

Sayyed Nasrallah to Give Speech during Hezbollah’s Festival on Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] Birth Anniversary
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 19:30 Beirut time during the festival the resistance group is organizing to celebrate Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s birth anniversary.

Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ala_alahed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah ProphetMuhammad

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah to Give Speech during Hezbollah’s Festival on Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] Birth Anniversary

Sayyed Nasrallah to Give Speech during Hezbollah’s Festival on Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] Birth Anniversary

2 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the Anniversary of Lebanon’s Second Liberation

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on the Anniversary of Lebanon’s Second Liberation

3 hours ago
Lebanon Records 778 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 778 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

one day ago
Hezbollah Condemns Damascus Blast: Terrorist Attempts Will Fail to Destabilize, Insecure Syria

Hezbollah Condemns Damascus Blast: Terrorist Attempts Will Fail to Destabilize, Insecure Syria

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 22-10-2021 Hour: 10:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot