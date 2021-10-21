Lebanon Records 778 Coronavirus Cases, Four Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 778 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the reported cases, 27 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 635,121 cases and 8,438 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 288 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 151 are in intensive care, with 34 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,734 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,817,214 or 33.3 percent of the eligible population, as well as 12,069 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,551,829 people, or 28.5 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.