Assad, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Prospects of Syria-UAE Cooperation

Assad, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Discuss Prospects of Syria-UAE Cooperation
3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday made a telephone call with crown prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander-in-chief of the Emirates armed forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Talks dealt with bilateral ties and means of enhancing them, in addition to prospects of cooperation between Syria and the United Arab Emirates as well as the common efforts to broaden them in the interests of both countries and peoples.

Discussions also tackled the latest developments on regional and international arenas.

