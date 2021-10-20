No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. More from Asian States

Kashmiris Celebrate Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s Birth Anniversary

Kashmiris Celebrate Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s Birth Anniversary
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], the messenger of Islam, better known by the Arabic name of al-Mawled al-Nabawi, was celebrated with religious fervor across Kashmir on Tuesday.

The largest day-long religious gatherings were held at the revered shrine of Hazratbal where the Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] was displayed for the devotees after every prayer of the day.

Thousands of devotees thronged Dargah Hazratbal for congregational prayers and had glimpses of the Holy Relic.

Special arrangements were put in place for the devotees to celebrate the holy occasion.

Additionally, religious processions, special prayer meetings, and Seerat Conferences were organized across Kashmir to celebrate the day.

Kashmiris Celebrate Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s Birth Anniversary

Kashmiris Celebrate Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s Birth Anniversary

 

kashmir ProphetMuhammad

Comments

  1. Related News
Kashmiris Celebrate Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s Birth Anniversary

Kashmiris Celebrate Prophet Mohammad [PBUH]’s Birth Anniversary

4 hours ago
Massive Floods, Landslides Kill 116, Displace Others in India, Nepal

Massive Floods, Landslides Kill 116, Displace Others in India, Nepal

7 hours ago
Saudi War Killed or Maimed 10k Yemeni Children - UNICEF

Saudi War Killed or Maimed 10k Yemeni Children - UNICEF

13 hours ago
Iran, OIC Discuss Regional Developments, Afghan Crisis

Iran, OIC Discuss Regional Developments, Afghan Crisis

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 20-10-2021 Hour: 05:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot