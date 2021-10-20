No Script

US Sends Envoy to Lebanon to Interfere in Oil, Gas Explorations

US Sends Envoy to Lebanon to Interfere in Oil, Gas Explorations
8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrived Tuesday in Beirut for flagrant interference in stalled indirect talks over a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime that is holding up oil and gas explorations.

The newly appointed envoy is also due to tackle Lebanon's dire energy crisis in his meetings.

Hochstein would "discuss sustainable solutions to Lebanon's energy crisis," a US State Department statement claimed.

Lebanon is currently grappling with its worst ever financial crisis, and fuel shortages have ground the country to a halt in recent months.

With a bankrupt state unable to deliver more than an hour or two of main electricity a day, individuals, businesses and institutions have relied almost entirely on diesel-powered generators.

