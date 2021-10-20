Bahrainis Protest against Normalization, Voice Support for Political Inmates

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of Bahrainis have staged new demonstrations to protest against the Manama regime’s normalization of ties with the Zionist entity and to demand the immediate release of political prisoners.

Bahrainis held a rally in the village of Sanabis late on Tuesday to voice strong protest against Manama’s concession to the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime and the opening of Tel Aviv’s embassy in the Gulf country.

The demonstrators condemned the ruling Al Khalifah regime for making 'peace' with occupying ‘Israeli’ regime and reiterated their support for the Palestinian cause.

They carried signs that read, “Normalization of relations amounts to treason.”

They also renewed the call for Manama to release political prisoners from its jails immediately and unconditionally.

On September 30, Zionist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived at the Manama airport to become the regime’s highest-ranking official to visit the Gulf country since ‘Israel’ and Bahrain forged formal relations last year.

He met King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifah.

During the trip, the Tel Aviv regime and Bahrain signed deals on cooperation in medicine, healthcare, sports, and water and environmental conservation. Tel Aviv also opened an embassy in Bahrain.

The Bahraini embassy in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories was also agreed to be opened by the end of 2021.

Elsewhere, dozens of Bahraini people staged anti-regime rallies on Tuesday night in the northern villages of Abu Saiba and Shakhura in solidarity with political prisoners.

During the demonstrations, they condemned the Al Khalifah regime’s intensified clampdown on political inmates being kept at various detention conditions across the Gulf country.

They held up placards that read “Save Bahraini Prisoners” and “No retreat from political demands.”

Earlier in the day, the Bahraini regime forces arrested another youth after ordering him to appear for questioning.

Demonstrations in Bahrain have been held on a regular basis ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.

The participants demand that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.