Lebanon Records 460 Coronavirus Cases, Six Deaths in 4 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 460 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

Of the reported cases, 14 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 634,669 cases and 8,434 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,006 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,810,480 or 33.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 6,007 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,539,760 people, or 28.3 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.