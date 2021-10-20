- Home
At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
Syria
By Staff, Agencies
A terrorist blast was reported on Wednesday morning after two explosive devices went off in Syria’s capital as a Syrian Army bus was passing on the Hafiz al-Assad Bridge in Damascus.
State-run SANA news agency reported that the Syrian Army’s engineering units diffused a third explosive device that was implanted at the site of the attack.
Meanwhile, medical sources announced that the twin blasts have left least 13 martyrs.
