At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital

At Least 13 Martyred in Twin Terrorist Blasts in Syrian Capital
By Staff, Agencies

A terrorist blast was reported on Wednesday morning after two explosive devices went off in Syria’s capital as a Syrian Army bus was passing on the Hafiz al-Assad Bridge in Damascus.

State-run SANA news agency reported that the Syrian Army’s engineering units diffused a third explosive device that was implanted at the site of the attack.

Meanwhile, medical sources announced that the twin blasts have left least 13 martyrs.

