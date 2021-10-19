No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Are Signaled to Do So

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Are Signaled to Do So
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News Staff

In a televised speech on Monday, October 18, 2021, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah cautioned the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea from instigating infighting and civil war.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that his speech today is to prevent civil war and for the sake of the country's safety and civil peace.

 

Lebanon samir geagea Hezbollah sayyednasrallah LebaneseForces

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Had Been Signaled to Do So

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Had Been Signaled to Do So

2 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Defenseless Palestinians at Front Lines While Heavily Armed “Israelis” Hiding… This is Strength!

Sayyed Nasrallah: Defenseless Palestinians at Front Lines While Heavily Armed “Israelis” Hiding… This is Strength!

one month ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Iranian Drilling Companies Ready to Extract Lebanese Oil without Fearing “Israel”, US Sanctions

Sayyed Nasrallah: Iranian Drilling Companies Ready to Extract Lebanese Oil without Fearing “Israel”, US Sanctions

one month ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns against Relying on US Admin.: They Value Their Dogs More than Collaborators

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns against Relying on US Admin.: They Value Their Dogs More than Collaborators

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 19-10-2021 Hour: 03:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot