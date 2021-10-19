- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Are Signaled to Do So
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Subtitled by Al-Ahed News Staff
In a televised speech on Monday, October 18, 2021, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah cautioned the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea from instigating infighting and civil war.
Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that his speech today is to prevent civil war and for the sake of the country's safety and civil peace.
Comments
- Related News