No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Palestine

‘Israeli’ Police Attack Palestinians at Occupied al-Quds’ Damascus Gate

‘Israeli’ Police Attack Palestinians at Occupied al-Quds’ Damascus Gate
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation police fired tear gas at Palestinians around Damascus Gate, assaulted a 10-year-old child and a girl, and arrested journalists.

Witnesses said the police fired a heavy barrage of tear gas at people near Damascus Gate, one of the main gates to occupied al-Quds Old City, forcing them to disperse after assaulting a child and a young girl.

The police also detained Palestinian journalists who were covering the assault, including a reporter and a photojournalist, according to eyewitnesses.

Israel Palestine alquds

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Police Attack Palestinians at Occupied al-Quds’ Damascus Gate

‘Israeli’ Police Attack Palestinians at Occupied al-Quds’ Damascus Gate

4 hours ago
“Israeli” Settlers Attack Palestinian Harvesters in WB

“Israeli” Settlers Attack Palestinian Harvesters in WB

3 days ago
Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus

Dozens of Palestinians Injured As ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Attack Anti-settlement Rallies In Nablus

3 days ago
Palestinian Martyred, another Injured by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Southern West Bank

Palestinian Martyred, another Injured by ‘Israeli’ Fire in Southern West Bank

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 19-10-2021 Hour: 03:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot