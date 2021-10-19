- Home
‘Israeli’ Police Attack Palestinians at Occupied al-Quds’ Damascus Gate
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation police fired tear gas at Palestinians around Damascus Gate, assaulted a 10-year-old child and a girl, and arrested journalists.
Witnesses said the police fired a heavy barrage of tear gas at people near Damascus Gate, one of the main gates to occupied al-Quds Old City, forcing them to disperse after assaulting a child and a young girl.
The police also detained Palestinian journalists who were covering the assault, including a reporter and a photojournalist, according to eyewitnesses.
