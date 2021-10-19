No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Iraq

US Military Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah

US Military Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah
folder_openIraq access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi sources reported that a convoy carrying logistics equipment for US troops in southeastern Iraq was targeted on Tuesday.

The Saberin News reported Tuesday morning that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the city of Nasiriyah, southeastern Iraq.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and no casualties have been reported.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies via various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Iraq USTroops

Comments

  1. Related News
US Military Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah

US Military Logistics Convoy Targeted in Iraq’s Nasiriyah

4 hours ago
Syria Hands in Interpol Official Arrest Warrant against Samir Geagea

Syria Hands in Interpol Official Arrest Warrant against Samir Geagea

5 hours ago
The Vampire

The Vampire

6 hours ago
Lebanon Records 300 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 300 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.

7 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 19-10-2021 Hour: 03:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot