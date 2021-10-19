Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech in the ‘Israeli’ Media’s Spotlight

By Staff

Although the speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the Lebanese interior and was to comment on the massacre committed by the “Lebanese Forces” party in Tayyouneh, every detail of the speech was in the spotlight of the ‘Israeli’ media websites, which focused on the number of “100,000 fighters” that the Resistance leader announced, topping the trends of topics tackled by Zionist journalists.

‘Israeli’ expert in Arab affairs at “Kan” broadcaster, Roi Kais, wrote on his Twitter account: “It is one of the most important speeches delivered by [Sayyed] Hassan Nasrallah in the last few years. It reminds us of the speech in which he opposed Saudi Arabia for the first time because of the war in Yemen. The masks are now completely off inside Lebanon, and the battle against the “Lebanese Forces” party is just at its beginning.”

Meanwhile, “Channel 12” website pointed out that Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters, asserting that this organization has never been this strong before.

For its part, “i24news” pointed out that [Sayyed] Nasrallah focused in his speech on the idea that there is a party in Lebanon that takes advantage of any event whatsoever to arouse the concern of the Christians and threaten their security and safety, adding that the number of the military body’s members only, who are militarily trained Lebanese people, is 100,000 fighters.

Yedioth Ahronoth, however, focused on that the Secretary General of Hezbollah never mentioned “Geagea’s” name in his speech, not even once!