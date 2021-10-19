- Home
Syria Hands in Interpol Official Arrest Warrant against Samir Geagea
By Staff
The first official Syrian arrest warrant has been handed in on Tuesday to the Interpol against Samir Geagea, the leader of the “Lebanese Forces” party, making him a wanted individual under an international red notice issued by the Interpol’s Syria office for committing the following crimes:
- Attacking hundreds of Syrian residents in Lebanon while they headed to cast their votes, and attempting to kill them
- Killing one Syrian resident while heading to cast his vote
- Conspiring, inciting, and communicating with terrorist organizations against the Syrian State and Army
- Attempting an overthrow in Syria, smuggling weapons, funding subversive groups inside Syria, sheltering and facilitating the smuggling of Syrian and Arab terrorists from and to Syria
