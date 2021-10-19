No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Syria

Syria Hands in Interpol Official Arrest Warrant against Samir Geagea

Syria Hands in Interpol Official Arrest Warrant against Samir Geagea
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The first official Syrian arrest warrant has been handed in on Tuesday to the Interpol against Samir Geagea, the leader of the “Lebanese Forces” party, making him a wanted individual under an international red notice issued by the Interpol’s Syria office for committing the following crimes:

  • Attacking hundreds of Syrian residents in Lebanon while they headed to cast their votes, and attempting to kill them
  • Killing one Syrian resident while heading to cast his vote
  • Conspiring, inciting, and communicating with terrorist organizations against the Syrian State and Army
  • Attempting an overthrow in Syria, smuggling weapons, funding subversive groups inside Syria, sheltering and facilitating the smuggling of Syrian and Arab terrorists from and to Syria

Syria Lebanon samir geagea interpol LebaneseForces

Comments

  1. Related News
Syria Hands in Interpol Official Arrest Warrant against Samir Geagea

Syria Hands in Interpol Official Arrest Warrant against Samir Geagea

5 hours ago
The Vampire

The Vampire

6 hours ago
Lebanon Records 300 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 300 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.

7 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’LF’ The Biggest Existential Threat to Christians, Hezbollah Has 100k Fighters to Defend Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah: ’LF’ The Biggest Existential Threat to Christians, Hezbollah Has 100k Fighters to Defend Lebanon

18 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 19-10-2021 Hour: 03:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot