Iran, OIC Discuss Regional Developments, Afghan Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen touched on the latest developments in the region, including the crisis in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, the top Iranian diplomat described the threat of extremist groups as one of the most important problems faced by the region.

Deploring the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group’s movements in Afghanistan, he reaffirmed Iran's support for a more active role by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, especially its secretary general, in Afghanistan.

For his part, Al-Othaimeen presented a brief report on the actions of the OIC in addressing the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as on its statement about the war-torn country.

Al-Othaimeen also emphasized the need for the inclusiveness of the new government in Afghanistan and respect for human rights and women's rights, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He announced the OIC’s solidarity with the Afghan people and underlined the need to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a haven for the terrorist groups.

In response, Amir Abdollahian referred to the recent terrorist and criminal acts of Daesh and its brutal attacks on worshipers in two mosques in Afghanistan’s Kunduz and Kandahar.

He also called for the condemnation of these inhumane acts by the secretary general and members of the OIC.

Amir Abdollahian stated that the aim of these terrorist acts was to cause sectarian division in Afghanistan.

Al-Othaimeen stressed that members of the OIC do not differentiate between Islamic sects, and in their view, all Muslim people have the same citizenship rights, and it is not permissible that Muslims and worshipers of any sect be targeted by terrorists.

He then strongly condemned the recent terrorist acts in Afghanistan and wished divine mercy on the victims of these attacks and immediate healing of the injured.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the assistance of the Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in facilitating the reopening of Iran’s diplomatic mission in the OIC headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Amir Abdollahian also called for the continuation of this assistance.

Finally, Al-Othaimeen expressed hope for the continuation of the Iranian-Saudi talks as a facilitator of the reopening of Iran's diplomatic mission at the OIC. He also expressed hope that the current contacts and talks between the two sides would lead to positive results for both countries.