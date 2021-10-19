No Script

Lebanon Records 300 COVID-19 Cases, Five Deaths in 24 Hrs.

folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 300 new coronavirus cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the reported cases, 25 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 634,209 cases and 8,430 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 142 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,807,474 or 33.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 191 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,533,753 people, or 28.1 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

