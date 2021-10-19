Enemies to Regret Any Adventurism against Iran: IRG Aerospace Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Aerospace Division, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, said Iran will continue the path towards attaining self-sufficiency and becoming more powerful, stressing the country will give a harsh response to any adventurism “at any level and by any regime or group” which will make them regret.

“Today, some countries that went to [ask for the support of] the Zionist regime after they were disappointed by the United States, and think that their security will be guaranteed by this regime are completely wrong. ‘Israel’ is not even capable of maintaining its own security,” General Hajizadeh said in a Monday meeting with military attaches of foreign countries in Tehran.

“Therefore, if governments and nations have the will, they can end four decades of insecurity and widespread wars in the region through [promotion of ] local, internal and regional security,” he added.

Iran has written to the United Nations Security Council over a sharp increase in ‘Israeli’ threats against the country, warning against any “miscalculation” or “military adventurism” on the part of the regime against the Islamic Republic, including its nuclear program.

Pointing to four decades of military and civil wars, sanctions and intimidation in the West Asian region, Hajizadeh said the US supported former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in his eight-year imposed war on Iran [1980-88], which killed more than 230,000 Iranian people.

"For more than four decades, the Islamic Iran resisted and stood against all excessive demands of the US and arrogant allies of the White House,” he added.

In the Iraqi-imposed war, Iran managed to stand up to the Saddam regime, which was backed by more than 30 countries, the top IRG commander said.

He noted that the US also waged two wars in Iraq in 1991 and 2003 and attacked Afghanistan in 2001 but “left the country after 20 years of attempting to cause civil war and chaos.”

Washington also created Takfiri groups, including Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’], which caused insecurity in Syria and Iraq, the commander said, adding that the war on Yemen and long-running genocide are still underway with the direct support of the United States and some European countries.

Hajizadeh said the US economic sanctions against Iran have also hindered the delivery of medicine to patients with rare diseases in the country.

Pointing to the assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander by the United States in 2020, the IRG commander said Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was the “hero” of establishing peace in the region because he fought against the groups, particularly Daesh, that oppose security of countries.

"In fact, if there were not for General Soleimani's efforts and fights, we would witness both the domination of terrorists over the region and the export of these terrorist groups to Europe and other regional countries on a large scale," he emphasized.

“The current security and peace in Europe are the result of efforts by General Soleimani and his companions but the US unfairly assassinated him,” he added.

Hajizadeh also noted that "The US is in decline and the era of unipolarity in the world has come to an end. This is an undeniable reality that the US cannot stand against Iran, China, Russia and independent countries and is collapsing from the inside.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hajizadeh said the Iranian nation has successfully withstood sanctions and the maximum pressure policy pursued by the US and its stooges, and achieved a victory.

“We believe that regional countries are able to establish peace, security and friendship in the region through [promoting] local security and without foreign interference,” he added.

The IRG commander emphasized that Iranian Armed Forces have focused their efforts on boosting their defense and security power based on the country’s defense doctrine with the purpose of protecting national interests.

The promotion of security and defense cooperation with friendly countries and the resistance front would be possible through partnership with all Muslim countries, he noted.