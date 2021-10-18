No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Lebanon Records 554 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 554 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 510 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.

Of the reported cases, 26 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 633,909 cases and 9,260 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 206 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,807,332 or 33.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 89 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,533,562 people, or 28.1 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 554 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 554 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.

14 hours ago
Sheikh Daamoush: Tayouneh Massacre Was Committed by the Lebanese Forces Party at American Behest

Sheikh Daamoush: Tayouneh Massacre Was Committed by the Lebanese Forces Party at American Behest

2 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Ahl Al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Ahl Al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly

2 days ago
Lebanon Records 510 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 510 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 18-10-2021 Hour: 10:21 Beirut Timing

whatshot