Lebanon Records 554 COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 510 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.
Of the reported cases, 26 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 633,909 cases and 9,260 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
Meanwhile, a total of 206 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,807,332 or 33.2 percent of the eligible population, as well as 89 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,533,562 people, or 28.1 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.
