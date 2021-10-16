IRG Navy Ready for Rapid Reaction Operation – Chief Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, said that the IRG naval forces are fully prepared to show a tough and rapid response to any enemy in the Gulf region.

During a visit to the IRG naval units based in the Gulf islands and the Strait of Hormuz, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami praised the rising levels of defensive combat readiness of the IRG units and said that they have made significant progress in all fields of strength in the IRG Navy, especially the construction and production of vessels and deploying long-range drones and naval guided missiles of various classes.

"Using new electronic warfare systems, the IRG navy has been able to gain complete control over the geography of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” Major General Salamis said, adding, “The IRG navy will become a incontrovertible force on the level of the Islamic Revolution to decisively defend the vital interests of our beloved country at the sea.”

Emphasizing that the country’s defensive and offensive forces are fully prepared and ready for tough and ‘rapid reaction’ to any enemy threats, the Commander, said: "We are ready to for any scenarios and today we see some of these preparations on the blue shores of the Persian Gulf.”

Regarding the IRG navy’s defensive and offensive capabilities, in the field of navigation, the commander said that the navy force has experienced significant progress in increasing the speed of its speedboats close to one hundred knots.

"In the field of UAVs, the IRG navy has made considerable progress, and now this force has hundreds of reconnaissance, surveillance, combat and kamikaze drones with different ranges of up to 1200 km,” General Salami said, adding that IRG navy force will keep to increase the range of its drones.

Regarding the field of cruise missiles, the General stated that the IRG navy also has various missiles with a ranges of 35, 90, 300 and 700 km.

“In near future, a cruise missile with a range of 2000 km and the capability of targeting moving vessels will be developed in the navy force,” General Salami stated.

The IRG Commander continued to say that in the field of electronic warfare, “the IRG navy has developed, various [signal] collecting systems, disruptors and offensive electronic warfare systems, which have added both defensive and offensive capabilities to the force.”