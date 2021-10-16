“Israeli” Settlers Attack Palestinian Harvesters in WB

By Staff, Agencies

A group of 30 settlers attacked a Palestinian family in Yasuf, in the West Bank on Friday morning, according to a report by the “Israeli” organization Yesh Din.

According to the report, the attackers threw stones at the family, and after some of them successfully escaped, the attackers then reached the 50-year-old mother of the family and sprayed pepper spray at her face. They then threw stones at the family's car as well as another car that was in the area, and then ran away.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of taking part in the attack.

Yesh Din said that since the beginning of the month, they had recorded 17 harvest-related incidents, out of which three involved attacks against the harvesters at the hands of “Israelis”. There were reportedly an additional five incidents of olive trees being cut or burned down and seven cases in which “Israelis” stole produce from Palestinians.