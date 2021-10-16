- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Ahl Al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly
Lebanon access_time 3 hours ago
Translated by Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received His Eminence Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, the Secretary General of the Ahl al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly and the accompanying delegation.
The meeting was attended by Hezbollah officials, in which the recent conditions and political developments in Lebanon and the region were discussed.
Additionally, the recent programs and activities that will be organized by the Ahl al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly in the future were also discussed.
