No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Middle East
  4. Lebanon

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Ahl Al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Ahl Al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly
folder_openLebanon access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received His Eminence Ayatollah Reza Ramezani, the Secretary General of the Ahl al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Hezbollah officials, in which the recent conditions and political developments in Lebanon and the region were discussed.

Additionally, the recent programs and activities that will be organized by the Ahl al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly in the future were also discussed.

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Ahl Al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives SG of the Ahl Al-Bayt [AS] World Assembly

3 hours ago
Lebanon Records 510 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 510 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

4 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments on Monday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments on Monday

5 hours ago
Hezbollah Calls for Urgent Action in Wake of Kandahar Mosque Attack, Urges Afghan Authorities to Protect Worshippers

Hezbollah Calls for Urgent Action in Wake of Kandahar Mosque Attack, Urges Afghan Authorities to Protect Worshippers

19 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 16-10-2021 Hour: 02:12 Beirut Timing

whatshot