- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Lebanon Records 510 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon registered 510 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Thursday.
The cases were found among 16,022 tests, resulting in a two-week average positivity rate of 5.2 percent. Of the reported cases, 22 were found among travelers to the country, bringing Lebanon's aggregate to 632,781 cases and 8,413 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.
The latest report showed that 286 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 146 are in intensive care, with 28 people on ventilators.
Meanwhile, a total of 5,581 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 1,797,068 or 33 percent of the eligible population, as well as 9,131 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,521,338 people, or 27.97 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated.
Comments
- Related News