No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. Home
  3. Asia-Pacific
  4. Asia-Pacific...

Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility

Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The death toll from the suicide blast that targeted a Shia mosque in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar rose to 62 martyrs, while the number of the wounded stood at 68 so far.

The Wahhabi terrorist Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

Spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry noted that a huge blast rocked a mosque in Kandahar during Friday prayer, leaving a huge number of victims.

The blast targeted the Fatimiya Mosque, the biggest Shia mosque in Kandahar, according to the man in charge of the mosque’s affairs, Morteza Zarifi, who added that two suicide bombers detonated themselves during the Friday prayer, leaving hundreds martyred and injured.

The mosque has a capacity of 4,000 worshipers, and is considered among Kandahar’s biggest mosques.

The blast came a week after an explosion at another Shia Hazara mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz province. At least 55 people were martyred and 143 others injured in the blast. Responsibility for the Kunduz attack was also claimed by Daesh.

Afghanistan daesh kunduz kandahar

Comments

  1. Related News
Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility

Kandahar Mosque Blast: Number of Martyrs Rises to 62, Daesh Claims Responsibility

5 hours ago
Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 46 Martyred, Others Injured

Terrorist Blast Targets Shia Mosque in Afghanistan’s Kandahar: At Least 46 Martyred, Others Injured

one day ago
Russia, China Kick Off Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Japan

Russia, China Kick Off Joint Naval Drills in Sea of Japan

one day ago
EU Envoy Discusses Removal of Sanctions on Iran

EU Envoy Discusses Removal of Sanctions on Iran

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 16-10-2021 Hour: 02:12 Beirut Timing

whatshot