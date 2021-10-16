No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home
  2. ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
  3. Statements
  4. Media Relations

Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments on Monday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments on Monday
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 20:30 Beirut time, to tackle the latest local and regional developments.

Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @ala_alahed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 510 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 510 COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

4 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments on Monday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments on Monday

5 hours ago
Hezbollah Calls for Urgent Action in Wake of Kandahar Mosque Attack, Urges Afghan Authorities to Protect Worshippers

Hezbollah Calls for Urgent Action in Wake of Kandahar Mosque Attack, Urges Afghan Authorities to Protect Worshippers

19 hours ago
Hezbollah: Security Forces Said “All Is Ok”, Cowards Wouldn’t Have Dared to Attack Us Had They Expected a Response

Hezbollah: Security Forces Said “All Is Ok”, Cowards Wouldn’t Have Dared to Attack Us Had They Expected a Response

21 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2021
Last Update: 16-10-2021 Hour: 02:12 Beirut Timing

whatshot