Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments on Monday
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 20:30 Beirut time, to tackle the latest local and regional developments.
Al-Ahed News platforms will be covering the speech live in English:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @ala_alahed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
