Translated by Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement in wake of the mosque attack that targeted Shia worshippers in Afghanistan’s city of Kandahar:

The Wahhabi terrorist Daesh [ISIS/ISIL] organization has committed yet another barbaric massacre against believers who were performing prayers in a mosque in central Kandahar, which has left dozens of oppressed martyrs and injured among worshippers who were praying for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

The continuation of this criminal organization of killing against the innocent and unarmed people, and its selection of the houses of Allah to shatter the bodies of His slaves require a wide and rapid action all over the Muslim nation to confront this erratic ideology. This also labels a special responsility upon the Afghan Muslim authorities to chase those murderers and inflict the just punishment against them, as well as to take precautionary measures that prevents them from committing new crimes.

As Hezbollah strongly condemns this massacre committed by Wahhabi terrorist Daesh organization, it calls on the Afghan authorities to necessarily provide the worshippers with the required protection, as it is forbidden to keep the houses of Allah and His vulnerable slaves as an easy target for the human wolves left behind by the United States to sow damage and destruction in these countries to take revenge for its failure after its decades-long occupation.

As Hezbollah conveys deep sorrow and grief for the pure blood shed [in this attack], it prays for Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy upon the honorable martyrs, and asks for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and the protection for the believing Afghan people.